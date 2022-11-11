Sports

T20 WC: Playing conditions revised for PAK vs ENG final

Playing conditions have been reportedly altered for the Pakistan versus England final in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The summit clash will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday (November 13). The changes have been done to allow more time in case rain makes an unwanted appearance. Notably, rain is expected to hinder the summit clash. Here are further details.

Rain has played a spoilsport in many games in the ongoing competition.

As per the forecast, there are high chances of Melbourne experiencing heavy rain on Sunday.

More than 90,000 spectators are expected to be present at the MCG.

In case, no play is possible on Sunday, the match will move to its reserve day, on Monday (November 14).

While the game is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST, 9:30 AM IST is the slot allocated for the final on the reserve day. In addition to this, two extra hours are granted for completing the final if rain should interrupt, reported Fox Cricket. Notably, there are high chances of rain coming into play on Monday as well.

"Monday's reserve day could stretch from its scheduled 3 pm start time well into the night to ensure a match can be played. The change is yet to be officially ratified but looks to have the support of teams and officials," reported Fox Cricket.

As per the Bureau of Meteorology, there are 95 percent chances of Melbourne experiencing rain (8 to 20 mm) on Sunday. The Bureau of Meteorology has also issued a forecast of heavy rain for Monday (November 14) as well. Notably, the T20 World Cup playing conditions state: "Every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled day."

In case, the outcome does not come on the reserve day as well, both England and Pakistan will be declared joint winners. At least, a 10-over-per-side contest is required to determine the outcome of the contest.

Sides batting second have won 11 of 21 T20Is at the MCG. Batters have struggled to score big here with the average first-innings score being 143. While the pacers can get assistance with the new ball, spinners can be effective in the middle overs. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.