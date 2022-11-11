Sports

Decoding Virat Kohli's run in ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Decoding Virat Kohli's run in ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 11, 2022, 03:26 pm 4 min read

kohli shattered many records in the tournament (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India crashed out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 following a humiliating 10-wicket defeat against England in the semi-final. Fans of Virat Kohli were left heartbroken with India's ouster as the talismanic batter was at his best in the tournament. He smashed four fifties in his six appearances in the tournament and shattered numerous records. Here we decode his numbers in the competition.

Context Why does this story matter?

India finished the league stage atop the Group 2 standings, having won four of their five games.

Kohli smashed three unbeaten half-centuries in the league stage and followed it up with a 50 in the semi-final.

He finished the semi-final stage as the highest run-scorer (296) of the tournament.

While his average is just below 100, he struck at 136.41.

Campaign How Kohli fared in each game?

Kohli started off the tournament with an unbeaten 53-ball 82 against arch-rivals Pakistan. He followed it up with a 44-ball 62* against Netherlands. While he could manage only 12 against South Africa, he returned unbeaten on 64 off 44 balls against Bangladesh. Kohli could manage only 26 in India's last league game against Zimbabwe. He scored a 40-ball 50 in the semi-final against England.

Words What did Kohli say after India's ouster?

Following India's exit, Kohli took to Twitter and expressed his emotions. While the veteran was gutted, he is determined to "get better." "We leave Australian shores short of achieving our dream and with disappointment in our hearts but we can take back a lot of memorable moments as a group and aim to get better from here on," he wrote alongside a picture.

Twitter Post Kohli aims to get better

We leave Australian shores short of achieving our dream and with disappointment in our hearts but we can take back a lot of memorable moments as a group and aim to get better from here on. pic.twitter.com/l5NHYMZXPA — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 11, 2022

Run tally Most runs in the tournament history

Kohli now has the most runs in T20 World Cup history, 1,141 in 27 games. He displaced Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene (1,016) at the top. Kohli's tally of 14 fifty-plus scores is also the highest. His average and strike rate read 81.5 and 131.30, respectively. No other batter with at least 350 runs in the competition even averages 55.

Feats First batter to complete 4,000 T20I runs

Kohli scripted history in the semi-final as he became the first batter to complete 4,000 T20I runs. While he accomplished the feat in his 115th game, his tally of 38 fifty-plus scores (37 half-centuries, one century) is also the highest. The batting stalwart has the highest average (52.73) among batters with at least 1,500 runs in the format. His strike rate reads 137.96.

Leaderboard Most fifty-plus scores in T20 World Cup knock-outs

Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup knockout matches. He has racked up 288 runs from four matches at a strike rate of 152.38. Notably, Kohli has scored fifties in each of the four matches (three in semis, one in final) and returned unbeaten in two of them. Marlon Samuels is the only other batter with 200-plus runs in these matches.

Numbers Kohli's astonishing run in T20 World Cups

Kohli scored 250+ runs for the third time in a T20 WC edition (2014, 2016, and 2022). He managed 273 runs in the 2016 T20 event and prior to that, he amassed 319 runs at 106.33 in the 2014 edition. No other batter has smashed 250-plus runs in even two editions. Kohli scored 185 and 68 runs in the 2012 and 2021 editions, respectively.

Information Kohli breaks this record of Sachin Tendulkar

Kohli now has the most runs by an Indian in the ICC World Cup knockouts (ODIs and T20Is). Kohli, who now has 361 runs, surpassed Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar (339) in this regard. Rohit Sharma occupies the third spot with 333 runs.

Fifty-plus scores Most fifty-plus scores in World Cup events

Kohli now has most fifty-plus scores in World Cup events (ODIs and T20Is combined). While the batting stalwart has crossed the 50-run mark 22 times in these events, Sachin Tendulkar holds the second place with 21 such scores. Kohli has 20 fifties and a couple of hundreds under his belt. Notably, he also has the most fifty-plus scores (27) in ICC events.

Adelaide Kohli's brilliance at the Adelaide Oval

Kohli continued his love affair with the Adelaide Oval, smashing 50 against England in the semi-final. He now has the most international runs by a visiting batter at this venue in Australia (957). Notably, the batting stalwart notched up his maiden Test ton at this very venue in 2012. Overall, Kohli has scored five centuries and four fifties in Adelaide across formats.