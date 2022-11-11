Sports

2022 ATP Finals: All you need to know

2022 ATP Finals: All you need to know

Written by V Shashank Nov 11, 2022, 02:15 pm 3 min read

Spanish ace Rafael Nadal will be vying for his maiden finals crown (Source: Twitter/@RafaelNadal)

The 53rd edition of the men's singles ATP Finals is right around the corner. The hard-court year-ending tournament will take place from November 13-20 at Pala Alpitour in Turin. Spanish ace Rafael Nadal will be vying for his maiden finals crown, having wound up as a runner-up twice. The tournament features the Top 8 highest-ranked players on the 2022 ATP Tour. Here's more.

Information Here are the groups

The likes of Nadal, Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Fritz form the Green Group. Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, and Novak Djokovic are in the Red Group.

Alcaraz Alcaraz's injury rules him out of ATP Finals

Teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz will miss the ATP Finals after suffering an abdominal injury during the quarter-finals at the Paris Masters. It will take him around six weeks to recover. Alcaraz, who won the 2022 US Open, concluded his season with a 57-13 W/L record. He finished 2022 with 5 trophies. The 19-year-old was replaced by ninth-ranked Fritz for the year-ending tournament.

Champions A look at the past champions

Alexander Zverev won the 2021 edition in men's singles, beating Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4 in the championship match. Federer holds the distinction of winning the most ATP Finals (6) and claiming a record 59 match-wins. He is also the oldest champion in the tournament, having won the year-ending crown while aged 30 in 2011. Meanwhile, John McEnroe (19) remains the youngest champion (1978).

Duo Djokovic, Nadal eye historic feats

Nadal is the top seed at the ATP Finals for the fifth time. Having won the Australian Open and French Open this year, Nadal eyes his maiden year-ending championship title. Seventh-seeded Djokovic seeks a record-equaling sixth title, which puts him on level with Roger Federer. 2019 winner Tsitsipas is second-seeded and fights for his third title in 2022 (Mallorca and ATP Masters 1000 Monte-Carlo).

Players Auger-Aliassime, Fritz in the fray as well

Auger-Aliasssime has been in sensational form, having aced the proceedings in European Open and Swiss Indoors last month. Fritz has had a year to remember, with three titles (ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells, Eastbourne, and Tokyo). 2022 US Open finalist Ruud will be looking to add a 4th honor to his name in 2022. He has won 3 titles, clocking a 48-20 win-loss record.

Prize money A look at the prize money

The prize money for the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals is $14,750,000. The titlist shall win a sum of $2,200,400. The players shall receive an amount of $383,300 for each round-robin match win, while a sum of $1,070,000 will be awarded for a semi-final win. Notably, an undefeated champion will rake in $4,740,300.

Information Key stats of Medvedev and Rublev

2020 champion Medvedev has a 45-16 win-loss record in 2022, having won 2 titles. Fellow Russian ace Andrey Rublev would be aiming to make his presence felt. He has a 49-18 win-loss record in 2022, winning 4 titles. Rublev faces Medvedev in his first match.