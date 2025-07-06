Did you know? Ranbir took pay cut for 'Jagga Jasoos'

Filmmaker Anurag Basu recently revealed that both he and actor Ranbir Kapoor took pay cuts for their 2017 film Jagga Jasoos. Despite the movie's box office failure, Basu said they were driven by passion and not profits. Speaking to Galatta Plus, he emphasized that even if a film underperforms, he ensures producers don't suffer losses.

Statement We were passionate about the project, says Basu Basu said, "Jagga didn't make a lot of money, but we were just quite there. Ranbir took less money. He cut down his fees, I cut down my fees. All of us." "Because we were passionate about the project, we were not running behind money. But we made sure that we cut down on our fees so that the producer doesn't suffer. Because it was our vision, our project."

Film's fate 'Jagga Jasoos' struggled at the box office Despite its high-profile cast and crew, Jagga Jasoos struggled at the box office. The film, which took nearly four years to make, reportedly had a budget of ₹130 crore but failed to recover costs. The movie also starred Katrina Kaif and was produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Basu, and Kapoor. It is streaming on Netflix.