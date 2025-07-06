Did you know? Ranbir took pay cut for 'Jagga Jasoos'
What's the story
Filmmaker Anurag Basu recently revealed that both he and actor Ranbir Kapoor took pay cuts for their 2017 film Jagga Jasoos. Despite the movie's box office failure, Basu said they were driven by passion and not profits. Speaking to Galatta Plus, he emphasized that even if a film underperforms, he ensures producers don't suffer losses.
Statement
We were passionate about the project, says Basu
Basu said, "Jagga didn't make a lot of money, but we were just quite there. Ranbir took less money. He cut down his fees, I cut down my fees. All of us." "Because we were passionate about the project, we were not running behind money. But we made sure that we cut down on our fees so that the producer doesn't suffer. Because it was our vision, our project."
Film's fate
'Jagga Jasoos' struggled at the box office
Despite its high-profile cast and crew, Jagga Jasoos struggled at the box office. The film, which took nearly four years to make, reportedly had a budget of ₹130 crore but failed to recover costs. The movie also starred Katrina Kaif and was produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Basu, and Kapoor. It is streaming on Netflix.
Controversy
Rishi Kapoor criticized Basu for 'Jagga Jasoos' failure
Kapoor's father, the late actor Rishi Kapoor, had famously criticized Basu for the film's failure, accusing him of mismanaging it. However, despite its initial reception, Basu believes that Jagga Jasoos has found its audience over the years. Meanwhile, his latest film Metro... In Dino released on July 4 and features an ensemble cast including Neena Gupta and Aditya Roy Kapur.