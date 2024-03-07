'Merry Christmas': Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer's OTT release date revealed
Get ready for a thrilling ride as Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, is set to make its digital premiere on Netflix on Friday. Initially released in theaters on January 12, the film garnered mixed reactions from viewers, with critics lauding the director's vision and the unique pairing of Kaif and Sethupathi.
Plotline, cast, and crew of the film
Set on Christmas night, Merry Christmas follows the intriguing murder mystery featuring Maria and Albert, who share an enigmatic bond on this fateful evening. The film also boasts impressive performances by Radhika Apte, Tinnu Anand, Sanjay Kapoor, and Vinay Pathak. The music is helmed by Pritam with Ramesh Taurani bankrolling the venture. Interestingly, Raghavan shot it simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil.