Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' will soon premiere on Netflix

'Heeramandi' first look: Sanjay Leela Bhansali promises another magnificent title

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 11:46 am Feb 01, 202411:46 am

What's the story This year's highly-anticipated web series is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, set for a Netflix release. The series has been in the making for very long now. It's considered to be Bhansali's dream project featuring a vast ensemble cast. On Thursday, the makers of Heeramandi dropped the first look of the upcoming series, giving glimpses into what's expected to be another magnificent project of Bhansali.

Bhansali's last directorial was 2022's blockbuster film Gangubai Kathiawadi, a biopic featuring Alia Bhatt as the lady mafia of Mumbai. As per reports, Bhansali has been working on Heeramandi's script for many years, until it was officially announced in 2022. The series is set to mark the debut of Bhansali in the OTT space. It is also the OTT debut for Manisha Koirala.

Koirala's breathtaking look is the highlight

The first look at the upcoming Netflix series takes us through the visually spectacular, grand sets created by Bhansali. It also gives a sneak peek into its leading ladies including Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sonakshi Sinha. The look runs high on the elaborate dance numbers that Bhansali's projects are known for. But it's Koirala's breathtaking first look that's the highlight.

When is 'Heeramandi' releasing?

Although the makers of Heeramandi have released its first look, they are far from announcing its release date. As of now, the Heeramandi team hasn't shared any details on its premiere date, but it is expected to drop soon on the streaming giant. Much before its first look was out, the makers had teased the fans with a stunning post featuring its cast.

About 'Heeramandi'

Everything to know about the series

A Bhansali creation, the series will also feature Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Sehgal, Astha Mittal, and others. Per reports, Heeramandi is set in 1940, with a backdrop of India's independence struggle. It will take the audience through the times when courtesans used to rule as monarchs. Separately, Bhansali's next title is Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhatt.