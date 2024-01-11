'Killer Soup' review: Abhishek Chaubey serves a slow-cooked, flavorful recipe

'Killer Soup' review: Abhishek Chaubey serves a slow-cooked, flavorful recipe

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

Helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, 'Killer Soup' features Manoj Bajpayee in a dual role

When three critically acclaimed actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Nassar collaborate on a project, you expect it to be nothing short of brilliant. And that is how Netflix's latest release, Killer Soup is. It is deceptive, absurd, and full of meaty characters. Shot in the picturesque locations of Kerala, it's a recipe you must feast on.

Amid illicit affairs, deaths, and blackmailing, plot goes on

Set in the quaint town of Mainjur, Killer Soup follows the story of home cook Swathi Shetty (Sen Sharma) who conspires to replace her husband Prabhakar/Prabhu Shetty (Bajpayee) with her lover Umesh (also played by Bajpayee). Multiple deaths and blackmailing threats soon begin to complicate their lives while Inspector Hassan (Nassar) is hellbent on cracking the mysteries, seeking help from the 'dead.'

Acting is the key ingredient in this recipe

Killer Soup is backed by every actor's performance. Bajpayee is fantastic in Prabhu/Umesh's character(s), Sen Sharma delivers a manipulative yet praiseworthy act, and Nassar shines as a diligent officer about to retire. Not only the leading actors, but Sayaji Shinde as Arvind, Lal as Lucas, Anula Navlekar as Apeksha, and Anbu Thasan as Thuluppi are also so good in their respective roles.

A fine example of 'tragedy mein comedy'

Killer Soup has not one but numerous moments that will make you giggle. While some are examples of situational comedy, others are examples of clever writing. For instance, the climax scene where Bajpayee says, "Potatoes are potatoes, whether you mash them or fry," is funny because of how it's performed and what leads to it. Killer Soup is filled with such moments/dialogues.

Every episode brings you a new mystery

There is no dearth of mysteries in this Abhishek Chaubey directorial. The team of writers comprising Chaubey, Unaiza Merchant, Harshad Nalawade, and Anant Tripathi have left no stone unturned in creating a series that you think is predictable but surprises you with a fresh twist every single time. Each character has an element of gray in it, which makes the character sketches so interesting.

It's slow-paced but grows on you eventually

Two things didn't work in favor of the series. First, it's spread over eight episodes, each roughly about 45 minutes, which makes it a lengthy watch. Secondly, it feels slow-paced, especially in the first episode and then around the fourth and fifth episodes. You lose your interest in between but then the plot pulls you back into the story shortly.

A wicked tale of desires, ambitions, and love

Killer Soup is a nicely-made black comedy crime thriller. Though it could have been made better as a film rather than a series, it is a good watch, nonetheless. The acts are a highlight here, especially that of Bajpayee who never fails to hit the mark. Where it does lack is with the editing; it could've been crispier. Verdict: 3.5 out of 5 stars.