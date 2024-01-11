'Guntur Kaaram': Mahesh Babu locks biggest pre-release deal

1/3

Entertainment 2 min read

'Guntur Kaaram': Mahesh Babu locks biggest pre-release deal

By Aikantik Bag 01:58 pm Jan 11, 202401:58 pm

'Guntur Kaaram' releases on Friday

Mahesh Babu's highly anticipated film, Guntur Kaaram, has set a new record with its pre-release deal of a whopping Rs. 135 crore. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas and featuring Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary, the film is slated for release on Friday, coinciding with the Sankranti festival. This impressive figure has surpassed Babu's previous record of Rs. 122 crore for Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

2/3

Buzz surrounding 'Guntur Kaaram's box office success

Although no Babu film has ever grossed over Rs. 200 crore, industry insiders are optimistic that Guntur Kaaram will easily surpass this milestone. Ticket prices have been marked up for the opening weekend, and if the film resonates with viewers, it could break even in as few as four days. Reportedly, to break even, Guntur Kaaram will need to gross between Rs. 200-225 crore. Babu and Srinivas have previously collaborated on fan-favorite films like Khaleja and Athadu.

3/3

'Guntur Kaaram' to compete with biggies at national box office

Guntur Kaaram's total pre-release recoveries amount to approximately Rs. 250 crore, including worldwide theatrical rights. This makes it an incredibly profitable venture for the producers. It is the biggest release for the Sankranti weekend, competing with films like Saindhav, Hanu-Man, Ayalaan, Captain Miller, and Merry Christmas at the box office.