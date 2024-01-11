Jason Momoa is living on the road after his divorce

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Jason Momoa is living on the road after his divorce

By Isha Sharma 01:50 pm Jan 11, 202401:50 pm

Jason Momoa is 'living on the road' post his divorce

Justice League and Aquaman actor Jason Momoa is going through a rather rough patch of his life following his divorce from actor Lisa Bonet. The couple—who got married in October 2017—announced their separation in January 2022. However, it was recently revealed that they had already been living separately since October 2020! Now, in a new interview, Momoa has claimed that he is "homeless" and is "living on the road."

2/6

He leads a nomadic lifestyle and has upcoming projects

Momoa told Entertainment Tonight, "I don't even have a home right now. I live on the road." Notably, he is currently working on a docuseries, On the Roam, which documents his interactions with various artists, musicians, and sports figures. Momoa expressed his enjoyment of connecting with people, saying, "I am always in these weird places. It happens all the time [people being starstruck after meeting him]. They're like, 'What the hell are you doing in our hometown?'"

3/6

Momoa will continue this lifestyle further, too

Momoa added, "I love the idea of just being with everyday people and doing my craft, which is filming, and then showing them. And so, I think through doing that for so long, I got to be curious about it." On the Roam will debut on Max on January 18. Momoa, however, will continue to reportedly live like this for the next few months as he shoots for Minecraft in New Zealand.

4/6

Details of the divorce settlement between Momoa-Bonet

According to court records obtained by Page Six, Momoa and Bonet have settled matters concerning their marital rights and joint assets and will not be contesting against each other in court. Bonet has requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children, Lola (16) and Nakoa-Wolf (15). Notably, Bonet is also the mother of actor Zoë Kravitz from her previous marriage to Lenny Kravitz. Momoa, on the other hand, was never married before.

5/6

Momoa's slate of upcoming projects

One of Momoa's upcoming projects is the Italian-American drama film In the Hand of Dante, which draws its story from a namesake novel by Nick Tosches. The film will co-star Oscar Isaac, Gerard Butler, and Gal Gadot, while Martin Scorsese is attached to the project as an executive producer. Also in the pipeline is Chief of War, a historical drama miniseries co-created by Momoa for Apple TV+. Momoa will star in it as well.

6/6

Poll Which is your favorite project starring Momoa?