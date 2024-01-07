Creative Arts Emmys: 'The Last of Us,' 'Wednesday' reign supreme

By Tanvi Gupta 12:09 pm Jan 07, 202412:09 pm

Inside day one of Creative Arts Emmys 2023

The 75th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards—a two-day event—commenced at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday (local time). Initially slated for September 2023, the awards ceremony faced delays owing to the dual Hollywood strikes. These awards recognize outstanding artistic and technical accomplishments across various television genres. HBO's The Last of Us claimed eight awards on night one, while Netflix's Wednesday also dominated with four wins. Here's the full list of winners.

'The Bear,' 'The Last of Us' dominated Saturday event

Night one of the Creative Arts Emmys saw The Last of Us take the lead with an impressive eight awards, winning in prosthetic makeup, main title design, sound editing (one-hour series), mixing (one hour), and special visual effects categories. Following closely, The Bear secured four awards for editing, casting, sound editing, and mixing. Among the notable winners was four-time Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood, who bagged her second Emmy for the series Wednesday, directed by her longtime collaborator Tim Burton.

Netflix's 'Wednesday' swept awards with wins in costume, makeup

Netflix's Wednesday celebrated a triumphant evening with four wins. It clinched honors such as Outstanding Contemporary Costumes, Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program, and Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic). The show's lead, Jenna Ortega, is also set to compete in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category at the upcoming Primetime Emmys. Separately, HBO's The White Lotus also collected four awards on night one for hairstyling, music supervision, score, and casting.

Sam Richardson, Judith Light named best guest comedy actors

At the event, Judith Light earned her first Primetime Emmy in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category. Competing against Becky Ann Baker, Sarah Niles, Harriet Walter, Quinta Brunson, and Taraji P Henson, Light emerged victorious as Irene Smothers in Poker Face. In the Outstanding Guest Actor category in a Comedy Series, Sam Richardson of Ted Lasso triumphed over a formidable lineup, including Jon Bernthal, Luke Kirby, Nathan Lane, Pedro Pascal, and Oliver Platt.

Who won guest actor awards for drama series?

Storm Reid secured her first Emmy by winning Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for The Last of Us. The 20-year-old actor competed against nominees like Hiam Abbass, Cherry Jones, and Harriet Walter from Succession, as well as Melanie Lynskey and Anna Torv from her show. Meanwhile, Nick Offerman, who portrayed Bill in The Last of Us, emerged victorious in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series category. This was his first Emmy win.

Diverse competition on night two of Creative Arts Emmy ceremony

The upcoming second night of the Creative Arts Emmys will shine a spotlight on reality and nonfiction television categories. Noteworthy nominations include Jimmy Fallon in the running for the best game show and Mayim Bialik contending for Outstanding Host for a Game Show for Jeopardy! RuPaul seeks to extend his winning streak as the best reality show host, while Stanley Tucci faces competition from Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey in the hosted nonfiction series category.