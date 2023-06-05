Entertainment

OTT: The Weeknd's 'The Idol' is streaming now in India

'The Idol' is streaming now on JioCinema

Ever since Disney+ Hotstar stopped streaming HBO content, Indian fans were heartbroken and curious about where to watch their favorite shows. JioCinema came to the rescue for them and now HBO's The Idol is streaming on the OTT platform. The series has been in the buzz for quite some time and it is touted to be "the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood."

Streaming details, cast, and crew of the series

The makers have released the first episode and the subsequent episodes will drop on Sunday of every week. It is co-created by Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd, Reza Fashim, and Sam Levinson. The cast includes Lily-Rose Depp, Tesfaye, Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, and BLACKPINK Jennie, among others. Initial reviews of the series have been quite decent and fans are waiting for the upcoming episodes.

