Tata Motors records highest-ever monthly EV sales in July

Tata Motors has posted its highest-ever monthly electric vehicle (EV) sales in July 2025. The company sold a whopping 7,124 EVs during the month, marking an impressive year-on-year (YoY) growth of over 41%, against 5,027 units sold in July 2024. However, despite this stellar performance in the EV segment, Tata Motors saw a decline in overall vehicle sales and passenger car numbers.

Decline in overall and passenger car sales In July 2025, Tata Motors's total vehicle sales fell to 69,131 units. The company's passenger car sales also witnessed a decline of 10.43% during the same period. This mixed performance in overall and passenger car sales comes after a strong showing in the EV segment.

Export growth A massive jump in export numbers Despite the dip in overall sales, Tata Motors witnessed a massive 186% jump in its export numbers. The company has been making strategic moves to enter new markets such as Mauritius and Sri Lanka. These efforts have paid off, helping Tata Motors offset some of the losses from its domestic sales slump.