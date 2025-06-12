The idea of self-driving cars dates back to the 1920s, but it has only recently become a reality.

Waymo, a California-based company, is one of the first to offer an autonomous ride-hailing service.

The company uses custom maps, artificial intelligence (AI), and real-time sensor data for navigation instead of relying solely on GPS.

Other companies are quickly entering the space. Hyundai recently partnered with Avride to develop its own robotaxi fleet, while Tesla's first robocars will debut later this month.