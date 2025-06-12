What's the story

Sub-compact SUV sales in India declined in May, though a few models continued to lead the segment.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza emerged as the best-selling model, clocking over 15,000 units in sales and dispatches during the month.

However, it also witnessed a decline of over 1,400 units from April 2025, translating to over 8% month-on-month (MoM) drop.

Despite this decline, Brezza continues to dominate the segment with a market share of nearly 25%.