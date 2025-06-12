5 bestselling sub-4m SUVs in India right now
What's the story
Sub-compact SUV sales in India declined in May, though a few models continued to lead the segment.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza emerged as the best-selling model, clocking over 15,000 units in sales and dispatches during the month.
However, it also witnessed a decline of over 1,400 units from April 2025, translating to over 8% month-on-month (MoM) drop.
Despite this decline, Brezza continues to dominate the segment with a market share of nearly 25%.
Market competition
Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet
Tata Nexon was the second-best-selling model in May 2025, with over 13,000 units sold across ICE and EV variants.
It was the only other sub-4-meter SUV after Brezza to cross the 10,000 mark in sales.
Kia Sonet also nearly matched its April 2025 sales figures with over 8,000 units sold during May. The Korean SUV has consistently maintained an average of over 7,000 monthly sales for six months.
Sales analysis
Mahindra XUV 3XO and Hyundai VENUE
Mahindra XUV 3XO saw a 5% increase in demand, making it the fourth best-selling sub-compact SUV, with over 7,950 models sold. It is also the only model on this list to report MoM growth.
However, it suffered the biggest YoY market share loss in its segment with a drop of over 5%.
Hyundai VENUE sold over 7,500 units but witnessed a decline of over 5% in monthly sales while maintaining a strong six-month average of over nine thousand units.
New entrants
Take a look at the other models
SKODA KYLAQ sold nearly 5,000 units but witnessed a 7% drop in monthly sales.
Kia Syros also saw a MoM decline of about 10%, with over 3,600 units sold in May.
Nissan Magnite recorded the steepest MoM drop by nearly 24%, with over 1,300 units sold, while Renault Kiger witnessed a 9% drop from April to May, with only 551 units sold and dispatched during this period.