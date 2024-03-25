Next Article

The Amaze will get cosmetic changes

Sedan launches in India this year: Maruti, Skoda and more

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:51 pm Mar 25, 202401:51 pm

What's the story Despite a recent downturn, the sedan sector in India is set for a revival. This is due to the forthcoming launch of new models from Maruti Suzuki, Citroen, Honda, and Skoda. These brands are gearing up to roll out a range of new models for the remainder of this year. Among these eagerly awaited releases is the third-generation Honda Amaze, slated to enter the Indian market later in 2024.

Arrival

Honda Amaze: Major updates on the horizon

The upcoming Honda Amaze is expected to showcase substantial exterior and interior enhancements. These updates align with the latest global sedans offered by Honda, like the Accord and Civic. The revamped Amaze will likely keep its current petrol engine, providing both manual and automatic transmission options. This third-generation model is projected to make its debut in the Indian market later this year.

Debut

Maruti Suzuki prepares for significant launches

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for a major launch with its brand-new Swift anticipated to reach the domestic market in the next two months. The Dzire, Swift's sedan counterpart, is also due for comprehensive updates in H2 2024. Notably, the refreshed Dzire will be India's first compact sedan to feature a sunroof and will incorporate a new 1.2-liter Z series petrol engine in its lineup.

Plan

SKODA aims to reintroduce Superb model

Skoda intends to bring back its previous-generation Superb model by mid-2024, with plans for launching a completely new model shortly after. The Superb may initially be fully imported before shifting to local assembly. This executive sedan is projected to be powered by a 2.0-liter engine generating 187.4hp and 320Nm. Additionally, Skoda is contemplating introducing its new-generation Octavia model to India.

Upcoming

Citroen's midsize coupe sedan C3X gears up for launch

Citroen plans to launch its midsize coupe sedan, the C3X, around June or July 2024. The C3X will compete with models such as Honda City, Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna, and Volkswagen Virtus in the Indian market. It will be constructed on the well-known CMP platform, and fitted with a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine, offering both manual and automatic transmission options.