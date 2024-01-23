Maruti Suzuki's 'Rock N Road SUV Experiences' program explained

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki's 'Rock N Road SUV Experiences' program explained

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:27 pm Jan 23, 202404:27 pm

The program comprises 3 parts

Maruti Suzuki has launched an exciting new program called 'Rock N Road SUV Experiences' for owners of its SUV models, like Fronx, Brezza, Jimny, and Grand Vitara. The initiative aims to offer thrilling and memorable experiences for car owners by allowing them to explore their vehicles' capabilities. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, stated that the program is designed to "unlock new dimensions in SUV ownership" and cater to the adventurous spirit of SUV owners.

2/4

Details of the three-part program

The 'Rock N Road SUV Experiences' program is split into three parts: 'Rock N' Road Expeditions,' 'Rock N' Road Weekenders,' and 'Rock N' Road 4X4 Masters.' The first two parts consist of long and short experiential drives, respectively. The third part, 'Rock N' Road 4X4 Masters,' aims to discover and recognize off-roading talent in India. The main vehicle used in this event will be Jimny, with qualifiers taking place across eight cities before a grand finale to determine the winner.

3/4

Maruti Suzuki following C.O.R.E. philosophy for unique experiences

Maruti Suzuki's C.O.R.E. philosophy forms the foundation of the 'Rock N Road SUV Experiences' program. It encourages owners to "Conquer terrains, Open mindsets, Realize passions, and Embark on adventures that elevate the spirit of exploration." In the inaugural 'Rock N' Road Expeditions,' a convoy of 14 Maruti Suzuki Jimnys will travel to Kaza via Tabo and Spiti Valley.

4/4

What does the 'Rock N' Road Expeditions' drive entail?

The first 'Rock N' Road Expeditions' drive titled "White Spiti" has started today (January 23) and will continue till January 28. The stops are as follows: Chandigarh, Narkanda, Tabo, Kaza, Rampur, and finally a return to Chandigarh. Those interested should note that this is a paid program, and only those aged 18 and above can take part.