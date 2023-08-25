All-new 2024 Kia EV5 revealed with a striking design

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 25, 2023 | 12:08 pm 2 min read

The 2024 Kia EV5 features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors has officially unveiled the EV5, a sleek five-seater electric SUV, at the Chengdu Motor Show in China. The mid-size premium EV features a striking 'tiger nose' front, a kinked rear beltline, and an angular design for the alloy wheels. The South Korean automaker is positioning the car as a strong competitor against the SKODA ENYAQ, Mercedes-Benz EQB, and Fisker Ocean in the e-SUV market.

The EV5's innovative design showcases Kia Motors's commitment to EVs

Kia Motors's commitment to electric vehicles is evident in the EV5's design, which features set-back D-pillars that emphasize rear seat and boot space. Its rear wing enhances the aerodynamic efficiency of the e-SUV. Inside, the dashboard, steering wheel, and infotainment console are similar to the EV9. There are a slew of physical buttons for the core functions of the car. The EV5 also has a bench-style front seat arrangement but that is mostly a design element.

The carmaker has revealed its global expansion plans as well

Initially launching in China, the EV5 is expected to expand into European and UK markets soon. More details on its global rollout will be announced at an event in October. The mid-size EV joins the automaker's growing family of bespoke electric cars, including the EV6 and EV9. It serves as an electric alternative to the similarly sized Kia Sportage crossover.

