Is top-end Kia Seltos X-Line better than entry-level Jeep Compass

Mar 17, 2023

Both SUVs feature an all-LED lighting setup

South Korean carmaker Kia Motors has updated its mid-size SUV, the Seltos with MY-2023 upgrades. The car now gets an idle-start-stop system as standard. A new 1.5-liter T-GDi engine will be available soon in place of the 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill. With a price tag of Rs. 19.65 lakh for the range-topping X-Line variant, it now goes against the entry-level Jeep Compass.

Kia Seltos X-Line looks more appealing with its futuristic design

Kia Seltos X-Line features an exclusive Matte Graphite paint scheme and gets a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out honeycomb-mesh grille, sleek LED headlamps with DRLs, roof rails, ORVMs, and orange-accented 18-inch alloy wheels. Jeep Compass has a typical SUV silhouette and features a sculpted hood, a signature seven-slatted grille, swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, blacked-out pillars, flared wheel arches, and 17-inch designer alloy wheels.

Both cars offer a spacious and tech-forward cabin

Kia Seltos X-Line has a sporty five-seater cabin with a premium soft-touch dashboard, "Indigo Pera" leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, an air purifier, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Jeep Compass gets a premium-looking five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, an Electronic Parking Brake (EPB), and an 8.4-inch infotainment panel with the brand's Uconnect function.

Airbags to ESC, both SUVs get an expansive safety kit

To ensure the safety of the passengers, both the Kia Seltos X-Line and Jeep Compass are equipped with multiple airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), an engine start-stop system, hill hold control with hill descent assist, ABS, and EBD. However, the former also gets additional safety features such as all-four disc brakes, a 360-degree-view camera, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Jeep Compass packs a more powerful diesel engine

Kia Seltos X-Line draws power from a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine that makes 115hp/250Nm. It will also receive the new 1.5-liter T-GDi petrol mill soon. The top-tier X-Line trim is available with a 6-speed torque converter gearbox. The base model of Jeep Compass is fueled by a 2.0-liter, Multijet diesel motor that churns out 170hp/350Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the range-topping Kia Seltos X-Line can be yours with a price tag of 19.65 lakh, while the entry-level Jeep Compass will set you back by Rs. 21.09 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Seltos X-Line makes more sense on our shore with its futuristic design, additional safety kit, and tech-forward cabin with premium materials at a relatively lower price point.