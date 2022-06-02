Auto

Kia EV6 v/s BMW i4: Which one should you buy?

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 02, 2022

Kia EV6 starts at Rs. 59.95 lakh in India

South Korean automaker Kia Motors has finally introduced its EV6 crossover in India. The car bears a futuristic design, a luxurious cabin with a variety of ADAS functions, and runs on an electric powertrain. It promises a range of up to 528km per charge. So, should you buy the EV6 or opt for the BMW i4 sedan, which is another great choice?

Context Why does this story matter?

The EV6 is Kia Motors' first all-electric crossover. Its good looks and decent performance will surely attract customers in India. Sadly, only 100 units of the vehicle are up for grabs here this year.

Meanwhile, the i4 sedan is BMW's second electric vehicle to reach our market after the iX SUV. It has been brought in via the completely built unit (CBU) route.

Exteriors The EV6 has a longer wheelbase and better looks

BMW i4 is longer and wider compared to the Kia EV6. It sports sleek LED headlamps with DRLs, a large kidney grille with blue accents, a sculpted bonnet, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch aerodynamic wheels. Meanwhile, the EV6 flaunts swept-back LED headlights, flush-fitted door handles, 19-inch alloy wheels, and a roof-mounted rear spoiler. It has a slightly longer wheelbase than the i4 (2,900mm v/s 2,856mm).

Interiors The EV6's cabin has a more attractive appearance

Both the BMW i4 and Kia EV6 have a spacious cabin with five seats and a multifunctional steering wheel. The i4 has rectangular AC vents, silver accents on the dashboard, and a large center console with an armrest on it. Meanwhile, the EV6 gets a dual-tone interior with a sunroof, vegan leather upholstery, and blue accents on the dashboard.

Features From auto climate control to ADAS

Both the BMW i4 and Kia EV6 offer cruise control, auto climate control, as well as parking sensors. They house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The i4 offers six airbags, LED ambient lighting, and reverse parking assist, while the EV6 gets eight airbags and a variety of ADAS functions.

Performance The i4 is backed by a more powerful powertrain

BMW i4 packs an 83.9kWh battery linked to an electric motor. The setup generates 335hp/430Nm. The car delivers a range of 590km on a single charge. Kia EV6 houses a 77.4kWh battery pack. Linked to a single motor, it makes 226hp/350Nm, and with dual electric motors, it generates 325hp/605Nm. The four-wheeler promises a range of up to 528km on a single charge.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

In India, the Kia EV6 starts at Rs. 59.95 lakh for the GT Line model and goes up to Rs. 64.95 lakh for the GT Line AWD variant. Meanwhile, the BMW i4 sedan sports a price-figure of Rs. 69.9 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Our vote is in favor of the EV6, as it offers better looks, more features, and costs significantly less.