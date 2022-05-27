Auto

2022 Honda Airblade 160 maxi-style scooter goes official: Check features

2022 Honda Airblade 160 maxi-style scooter goes official: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 27, 2022, 03:05 am 2 min read

2022 Honda Airblade 160 is backed by a 160cc motor (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda has launched the new-generation version of its Airblade 160 in Vietnam. The maxi-scooter rivals Yamaha's Aerox 155. As for the highlights, the scooter has an aggressive design and offers lots of features including a digital instrument cluster. It is backed by a 160cc engine sourced from Honda Vario 160 that pumps out a maximum power of 15hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Vietnamese market is known for small and mid-capacity scooters. The market consists of offerings from Japanese automakers Yamaha and Honda.

The Airblade 160 is a capable maxi-scooter, with large wheels and a big under-seat storage compartment. It primarily rivals the Yamaha Aerox 155.

The two-wheeler will be a good fit for India as well but is unlikely to arrive here anytime soon.

Design The scooter has a digital instrument cluster and alloy wheels

Honda Airblade 160 sits on an underbone frame and has a headlight-mounted front apron, a side-mounted exhaust, and a single-piece seat with a 23.2-liter storage compartment beneath it. The scooter houses a digital instrument cluster, a smart key, and rides on five-spoke alloy wheels. The rear of the scooter gets an angular taillight and a grab rail for the pillion rider.

Information It draws power from a 15hp, 160cc engine

The Honda Airblade 160 is powered by a 160cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine that generates a maximum power of 15hp and a peak torque of 14.2Nm. The mill is linked to a belt-driven CVT gearbox.

Safety It gets single-channel ABS

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda Airblade 160 is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear rim, along with single-channel ABS for better braking performance. Suspension duties on the maxi-scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear end.

Information Honda Airblade 160: Pricing and availability

In Vietnam, the Honda Airblade 160 maxi-style scooter sports a price figure of VND 55,990,000 (approximately Rs. 1.87 lakh). However, no details related to the vehicle's availability in India have been disclosed.