Hyundai VENUE (facelift) to debut in June, unofficial bookings open

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 19, 2022, 02:02 pm 2 min read

Hyundai VENUE (facelift) will remain mechanically identical to the model on sale now (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai is likely to introduce the facelifted version of its VENUE SUV in India this June. It will be the first major update for the car since its debut here in 2019. In the latest development, select dealerships have already commenced pre-launch bookings for the vehicle unofficially. The car will have a refreshed look and an updated cabin. However, mechanically it should remain unchanged.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hyundai has a wide portfolio of vehicles in India and is the second-largest automaker in the country in terms of sales figures.

The VENUE made its debut on our shores in 2019 and its design has remained mostly untouched ever since.

With the upcoming facelift, the company plans to attract more buyers to its already popular model.

Exteriors The car will flaunt LED headlights and new alloy wheels

The facelifted Hyundai VENUE will follow the brand's new design language. It will feature a new grille, a sculpted bonnet, LED headlights with revised DRLs, and redesigned front and rear bumpers. On the sides, the car will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and refreshed alloy wheels. The rear will be graced by split-type LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna.

Information Three engine options will be available

The facelifted VENUE will be offered with a 1.2-liter petrol engine that develops 83hp/114Nm, a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that produces 120hp/172Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that makes 100hp/240Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5/6-speed manual, a DCT, and an iMT gearbox.

Interiors The SUV will get a sunroof and larger infotainment system

On the inside, the 2022 VENUE will get a spacious 5-seater cabin with a new dashboard and upholstery, auto climate control, a sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It is expected to receive the large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system from the i20 currently on sale in India. The passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Information 2022 Hyundai VENUE : Pricing and availability

In India, the details regarding the pricing and availability of the Hyundai VENUE (facelift) will be disclosed at the launch event in June. The updated SUV should carry a premium over the current model which starts at Rs. 7.11 lakh (ex-showroom).