Auto

8-seater Land Rover Defender 130 to debut on May 31

8-seater Land Rover Defender 130 to debut on May 31

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 19, 2022, 12:04 pm 2 min read

Land Rover Defender 130 will have a length of 5,100mm (Photo credit: Land Rover)

Land Rover is all set to unveil its Defender 130 on May 31. It will be a full-sized three-row SUV with a 2+3+3 seating configuration. It will be the biggest version of the popular off-roader and will be positioned as a 'premium explorer' in the range. The overall length of the vehicle will be roughly 342mm more than the Defender 110 on sale now.

Context Why does this story matter?

Land Rover is known as an 'SUV specialist' across the world with a rich history in rally events such as Dakar and other extreme off-road accomplishments under its belt.

The upcoming Defender 130 will be the third offering in the Defender line-up, after the 90 and 110 body styles.

When launched, it will rival the likes of Audi Q7, BMW X7, and Mercedes-Benz GLS.

Exteriors The car will have squared-out headlights and alloy wheels

The Land Rover Defender 130 will have an aggressive design, featuring a muscular bonnet, a sleek grille, a wide air dam, a skid plate, and squared-out headlights with circular DRLs. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out pillars, squared ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 5-spoke alloy rims. Vertically-positioned taillights and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel will grace the rear end.

Information Two powertrain choices will be offered

The Defender 130 might run on a 300hp/400Nm, mild-hybrid powertrain with a 3.0-liter turbocharged, 6-cylinder engine and a 5.0-liter, supercharged V8 motor that generates 518hp/625Nm. An 8-speed automatic gearbox will handle the transmission duties.

Interiors The SUV will get 8 seats and 10.0-inch infotainment system

On the inside, the Defender 130 will look similar to its smaller siblings. It will have a spacious 8-seater cabin with auto climate control, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It is likely to pack a 10.0-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the passengers' safety, the SUV will get multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information Land Rover Defender 130: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Land Rover Defender 130 will be disclosed at the event on May 31. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over the Defender 110 which starts at $54,750 (approximately Rs. 45.5 lakh) in the US.