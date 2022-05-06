Auto

Ferrari SP48 Unica debuts as a V8-powered one-off supercar

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 06, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

Ferrari SP48 Unica is based on the brand's F8 Tributo model (Photo credit: Ferrari)

Italian luxury automaker Ferrari has revealed its one-off SP48 Unica supercar. It is based on the brand's F8 Tributo model. As for the highlights, the car sports a futuristic look and a luxurious cabin with special badging. Under the hood, it is fueled by a 3.9-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine, and can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Ferrari brand is synonymous with exclusivity. However, it builds certain models from time to time which manage to pale its standard line-up.

The Unica is exactly one of those. Be it in terms of looks or performance, this one-off creation is a sight to behold.

As a matter of fact, the car's buyer had a say in every step of the manufacturing process.

Exteriors The car has door-mounted ORVMs and twin exhaust tips

Ferrari SP48 Unica has a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood with vents, a grille with a 3D effect, a prominent front splitter, and swept-back headlights. It is flanked by door-mounted ORVMs, air scoops, and stylish wheels. A raised wing made of carbon fiber, a spoiler, sleek LED taillamps, and dual blacked-out exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information It attains a top-speed of 340km/h

The Ferrari SP48 Unica draws power from a 3.9-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine that makes 710hp/770Nm. The car can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds, 0-200km/h in 7.8 seconds, and hits a top-speed of 340km/h.

Interiors The vehicle gets two seats and 'SP48' badging

The Ferrari SP48 Unica has a luxurious cabin with two seats, a matte carbon fiber trim complemented by gunmetal gray-colored accents, laser-perforated black Alcantara seat covers, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It has an 'SP48 Unica' badge on the dashboard, a large center console, and a digital instrument cluster. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information Ferrari SP48 Unica: Pricing

The pricing details of the Ferrari SP48 Unica have not been disclosed. However, in the US, it is expected to carry a hefty premium over the F8 Tributo which bears a price-tag of $280,000 (around Rs. 2.13 crore).