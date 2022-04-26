Auto

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class to debut in India on May 5

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be offered in three variants in India (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz will unveil its new-generation C-Class sedan in India on May 5, and launch it here on May 10. To recall, it broke cover in the global markets last year. As for the highlights, the car has a head-turning look and a spacious cabin loaded with hi-tech features. It is fueled by a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that makes 255hp of power.

The 2022 iteration of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class offers better looks and more features as compared to the outgoing model. It should draw the attention of a lot of buyers in our market.

The car is expected to be priced competitively here and will take on rivals such as the BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE, Audi A4, and Volvo S60.

Exteriors The car has 19-inch wheels and LED headlights

The latest Mercedes-Benz C-Class sports a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a chrome-accented grille, a wide air vent, and narrow LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, chrome finish around the windows, and 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. Twin exhaust tips and wrap-around LED taillights are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information It is fueled by a 255hp, 2.0-liter engine

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class runs on a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine with a 48V EQ Boost system, paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 255hp and a peak torque of 400Nm.

Interiors The sedan gets a head-up display and a fingerprint reader

Mercedes-Benz C-Class has a 5-seater cabin, featuring Nappa leather upholstery, a head-up display, heated front seats, a sunroof, a wireless phone charger, and a heated steering wheel. Multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera ensure the passengers' safety. It also packs a fingerprint reader, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and an 11.9-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment panel with support for 'Hey Mercedes' connected car technology.

Information 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will cost more than the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 50.01 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the car have started and it will be offered in three variants, namely C200, C220d, and C300d.