Honda City e:HEV unveiled with 26.5km/l mileage; launch in May

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 14, 2022, 04:27 pm 2 min read

Honda City e:HEV is offered in two trim levels in India (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda has pulled the wraps off the City e:HEV in India. It is available in two trims, namely V and ZX. Bookings for the car are now open. The four-wheeler will be manufactured in India and is slated for an early May launch. With a 26.5km/l mileage on offer, the City e:HEV is the most fuel-efficient mid-size sedan in the country.

Context Why does this story matter?

With City e:HEV, Honda has entered a field where it has no direct rivals. Considering the fact that it is already the leader in the country's mid-size sedan segment, the hybrid version will certainly add more to the charm of City.

In a country where fuel prices are always on the rise, Honda may well have played a masterstroke by unveiling the City e:HEV.

Exteriors The sedan has a honeycomb mesh grille and bootlid spoiler

The Honda City e:HEV sports an eye-catching design, featuring a sculpted hood, a sloping roofline, a honeycomb mesh grille, swept-back LED headlights, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, dual-tone ORVMs, sharp body lines, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The rear end is graced by wraparound LED taillamps, a body-colored bootlid spoiler, and a diffuser.

Information It is fueled by a 108hp, petrol-hybrid powertrain

The Honda City e:HEV draws power from two electric motors and a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, water-cooled, Atkinson cycle petrol engine that generates a combined output of 108hp/253Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an e-CVT gearbox.

Interiors The four-wheeler gets an 8.0-inch infotainment panel and six airbags

The Honda City e:HEV features a spacious 5-seater cabin with a dual-tone theme, plush seats, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a height-adjustable driver seat, and key-less entry. It houses a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with Honda Sensing support and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console. For the passengers' safety, the car has six airbags, lane keep assist, AVAS, ABS with EBD, and adaptive cruise control.

Information Honda City e:HEV: Pricing and availability

In India, the Honda City e:HEV is expected to be priced at around Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the car are now open and the four-wheeler is likely to be launched here sometime in May.