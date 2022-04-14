Auto

2023 Hyundai Palisade, with better looks and features, goes official

2023 Hyundai Palisade, with better looks and features, goes official

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 14, 2022, 03:01 pm 2 min read

The 2023 Palisade is the first Hyundai vehicle with Wi-Fi hotspot capability (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean automaker Hyundai has showcased the facelifted version of its Palisade SUV at the ongoing New York International Auto Show. The four-wheeler sports an updated front fascia, a revamped interior, and new infotainment and safety features. It also gets an XRT variant that will suit the needs of those looking for a more rugged and off-road Palisade.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hyundai has not held back with the 2023 Palisade. To make sure that the SUV can hold its own against any competitor, the company has made some sweeping changes.

The revamp has made it bolder and technologically adept. The brand sold over 80,000 units of the four-wheeler in the past two years and is certainly hoping for more with this updated version.

Exteriors The SUV has a large grille with sleek wings

The 2023 Hyundai Palisade flaunts a sculpted hood, a wide cascading grille with sleek wings, vertically-placed headlights and DRLs, and a wide air dam. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, roof rails, ORVMs with automatic dimming capability, and 20-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. A wrap-around boomerang-shaped taillight, a horizontal reflector, square-shaped dual exhaust tips, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper grace the rear end.

Information It runs on a 291hp, 3.8-liter engine

The Hyundai Palisade draws power from a 3.8-liter, Atkinson cycle, dual CVVT, direct injection V6 engine that generates a maximum power of 291hp and a peak torque of 355Nm. The mill is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The car is compatible with Hyundai Digital Key Touch system

The facelifted Hyundai Palisade has an 8-seater cabin with new upholstery, a driver's seat with ergonomic motion, second-row seats with headrests and ventilation, heated third-row seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 12.0-inch navigation display and comes with Hyundai Digital Key 2 Touch system and Wi-Fi hotspot capability. For safety, there are multiple airbags, forward collision avoidance, and highway driving assistance.

Information 2023 Hyundai Palisade: Pricing and availability

Hyundai is yet to disclose the price of the new Palisade. However, we expect it to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at $34,845 (around Rs. 26.51 lakh). The SUV will arrive in US dealerships in the summer.