Hyundai CRETA's waiting period now extends up to eight months

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 17, 2021, 12:00 am

Eight month waiting period for Hyundai CRETA in India

The waiting period for Hyundai CRETA's SX (O) Diesel AT variant is likely to increase by five to six months because of the ongoing chip shortage. Customers may now have to wait for 7-8 months for the model. The company claims that the SX and SX (O) trims are bestsellers, with the diesel versions accounting for over 60% of the car's sales. Here's more.

Exteriors

The car has LED lighting and 17-inch wheels

Hyundai CRETA has a muscular hood, chrome-finished grille, a wide air vent, and triangular LED headlights with DRLs. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer 17-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, LED taillamps, and twin exhaust tips are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it is 4,300mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,610mm.

Information

It is available with a choice of three engines

Hyundai CRETA packs a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 113hp/144Nm, a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 138hp/242Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that churns out 113hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, a CVT, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors

The SUV gets ventilated seats and six airbags

Hyundai CRETA has a 5-seater cabin with ventilated seats, auto climate control, parking sensors, cruise control, key-less entry, and a power steering wheel. It packs a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by a rear-view camera, six airbags, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, and an engine immobilizer.

Information

Hyundai CRETA: Pricing

In India, the Hyundai CRETA starts at Rs. 10.16 lakh for the base-end E (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 17.87 lakh for the range-topping SX Opt Turbo (petrol) variant (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).