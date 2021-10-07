Up to Rs. 50,000 off on Hyundai cars this month

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 07, 2021, 03:00 pm

Discounts announced on Hyundai SANTRO, GRAND i10 NIOS, AURA, and i20

In order to increase sales during the festive season, automakers are introducing special benefits across their product range. Now, Hyundai has announced attractive discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 on some of its cars, including the SANTRO, GRAND i10 NIOS, AURA, and i20. Notably, these benefits are valid only till the end of this month. Here's our roundup.

Hyundai SANTRO: Price begins at Rs. 4.76 lakh

Hyundai SANTRO has a wheelbase of 2,400mm

Hyundai SANTRO can be purchased with benefits worth Rs. 40,000. It features a compact design, a horizontal slat grille, a power antenna, and 14-inch wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with power windows, dual airbags, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console. The vehicle draws power from a 1.1-liter petrol engine that makes 68.05hp of power and 99.04Nm of peak torque.

Hyundai GRAN i10 NIOS: Price starts at Rs. 5.28 lakh

Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS provides two airbags for safety

Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS is available with benefits worth Rs. 50,000. It houses a muscular bonnet, adjustable headlights, LED DRLs, and 15-inch alloy wheels. The cabin gets five seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic climate control, a rear-view camera, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen. The four-wheeler comes with a 1.2-liter diesel engine (74hp/190Nm), a 1.2-liter petrol motor (81.86hp/113.75Nm), and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill (98.63hp/171.6Nm).

Hyundai AURA: Price begins at Rs. 5.99 lakh

Hyundai AURA offers automatic climate control

Hyundai is offering the AURA sedan with discounts of up to Rs. 50,000. It gets sweptback headlamps, 15-inch alloy wheels, an integrated antenna, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. There are five seats inside the cabin, along with a USB charger, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, and two airbags. Engine options include a 1.2-liter diesel engine (74hp/190Nm), a 1.2-liter petrol motor (81.86hp/113.7Nm), and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill (98.63hp/171.6Nm).

Hyundai i20: Price starts at Rs. 6.91 lakh

Hyundai i20 is 3,995mm long

Hyundai i20 is available with benefits of up to Rs. 40,000. It sports a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille, a muscular bonnet, projector headlights, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The cabin provides five seats, an adjustable steering wheel, cruise control, and a 10.25-inch infotainment console. The hatchback gets a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor (118.36hp/171.62Nm), a 1.5-liter diesel engine (98.63hp/240.26Nm), and a 1.2-liter petrol mill (81.86hp/114.74Nm).