Hyundai has announced the 2022 Sonata N Line Night Edition in the US. It is priced starting at $34,750 (roughly Rs. 26.2 lakh) and will be limited to 1,000 units. The limited-run sedan is based on the standard Sonata N Line and offers a stealthy look, carbon fiber elements, and a new-age cabin. The car runs on a 2.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine.

It has a dark chrome grille and 19-inch wheels

2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition is available in Phantom Black and Quartz White colors

Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition features a head-turning look with a dark chrome grille, a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, and sharp-looking headlights. It sports 19-inch matte black wheels, body-colored mirror caps and door handles, a shark fin antenna, and C-shaped connected taillamps. The vehicle gets carbon fiber reinforced plastic fitments for the rear lip spoiler and wheel center caps.

The four-wheeler delivers 290hp of power

The 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition is powered by a 2.5-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder petrol mill that makes 290hp of power and 422Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

It packs a Bose sound system and a panoramic sunroof

Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition offers a premium cabin with Nappa leather and Dinamica suede upholstery, red contrast stitching, dark chrome trims, and 'N' logo on the seatbacks. It also houses a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with navigation support, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, a multifunctional steering wheel, and multiple airbags.

2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition: Pricing and availability

The 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition carries a starting price-tag of $34,750 (roughly Rs. 26.2 lakh). Only 1,000 units of the premium sedan will be up for grabs in the US. Details about its global availability are yet to be announced.