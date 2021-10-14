2021 Bajaj Dominar 400 spotted testing with touring accessories

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 14, 2021, 12:10 am

2021 Bajaj Dominar 400 could debut during the festive season

Bajaj is gearing up to launch the 2021 version of its Dominar 400 cruiser bike in India around Diwali. In the latest development, the two-wheeler has been spotted at a dealership, offering us a glimpse at its touring and safety accessories. As per the image, it will come with a tall windscreen, a tail rack, and a metal sump guard. Here's our roundup.

Design

It will likely have a fuel capacity of 13-liter

The 2021 Bajaj Dominar 400 will sit on a beam-type perimeter frame and feature a muscular fuel tank, a tall windscreen, a split-style stepped-up seat, a luggage rack, a pillion backrest, and an upswept exhaust. It will also offer an all-LED lighting arrangement, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and a fuel capacity of 13-liter. The bike will likely ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information

A 39hp engine will power the two-wheeler

The 2021 Bajaj Dominar 400 will be powered by a BS6-compliant 373.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that makes 39.42hp of power and 35Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Dual-channel ABS will ensure safety

For the rider's safety, the 2021 Bajaj Dominar 400 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. The suspension duties on the vehicle will be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a multi-step adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2021 Bajaj Dominar 400: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the upcoming Bajaj Dominar 400 motorbike will be announced at the time of its launch next month. It will carry a slight premium over the current-generation model, which costs Rs. 2.11 lakh (ex-showroom).