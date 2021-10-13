Mahindra introduces attractive festive benefits on its cars in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 13, 2021, 06:41 pm

Mahindra cars attract huge discounts this month

In an attempt to increase sales this month, automaker Mahindra has announced a range of discounts on some of its popular offerings, including the KUV100 NXT, XUV300, Marazzo, and the Alturas G4. Notably, the discounts are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, as well as corporate benefits. Here are more details.

Car #1

Mahindra KUV100 NXT: Price begins from Rs. 6.08 lakh

Mahindra KUV100 NXT has a wheelbase of 2,385mm

The Mahindra KUV100 NXT can be bought with benefits worth Rs. 41,055, including a cash discount of Rs. 38,055. It features a glossy paint job, a minimalist grille, a power antenna, and 15-inch wheels. Inside, there is an adjustable steering wheel, dual airbags, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen. The car runs on a 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 82hp of power and 115Nm of torque.

Car #2

Mahindra XUV300: Price starts at Rs. 7.95 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 packs a 7.0-inch infotainment console

The Mahindra XUV300 is available with offers worth Rs. 44,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. It has a dual-tone body with a chrome grille, roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch wheels. Inside the cabin, there are five seats, 2-zone automatic climate control, and seven airbags. The vehicle is offered with a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine (115hp/300Nm) and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol mill (108.6hp/200Nm).

Car #3

Mahindra Marazzo: Price begins at Rs. 12.42 lakh

Mahindra Marazzo comes with 17-inch alloy wheels

The Mahindra Marazzo is up for grabs with benefits worth Rs. 25,200, including a corporate discount of Rs. 5,200. It sports a flat roofline, a sculpted bonnet, adjustable headlights, and a power antenna. The MPV houses four speakers, a 7.0-inch infotainment display, and rear parking sensors. It runs on a 1.5-liter diesel motor that produces 121hp of power and 300Nm of peak torque.

Car #4

Mahindra Alturas G4: Price starts at Rs. 28.77 lakh

Mahindra Alturas G4 has chrome window surrounds

Mahindra is offering discounts worth Rs. 81,500 on the Alturas G4 SUV, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000. It gets a chrome slat grille, a muscular bonnet, roof rails, and LED DRLs. The four-wheeler has room for seven people and provides nine airbags, six speakers, and a touchscreen infotainment console. It is backed by a 2.2-liter diesel motor that makes 178.5hp/420Nm.