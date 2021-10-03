Mahindra XUV300 (diesel) recalled over intercooler hose issue in India

Mahindra recalls diesel variants of XUV300 car in India

Mahindra has issued a recall order for the diesel variants of its XUV300 car in India to replace a defective intercooler hose that might develop cracks over time. Though the exact number of affected models is unknown, owners of the vehicle have been requested to head to their nearest dealerships and get their four-wheelers inspected free of cost. Here's our roundup of the XUV300

Exteriors

The car has 17-inch wheels and projector headlamps

The Mahindra XUV300 has a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-finished grille, a wide air dam, silvered skid plates, and sleek projector headlights with DRLs. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. A roof-mounted antenna and wrap-around LED taillights are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, the SUV has a wheelbase of 2,600mm and a ground clearance of 180mm.

Information

It is available with two engine choices

Mahindra XUV300 runs on a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter diesel engine that generates 115hp/300Nm or a 1.2-liter petrol mill that makes 109hp/200Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle gets five seats and seven airbags

The Mahindra XUV300 has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, key-less entry, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by seven airbags, ABS, EBD, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer.

Information

Mahindra XUV300: Pricing

In India, the Mahindra XUV300 begins at Rs. 7.95 lakh for the base-end W4 (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 13.46 lakh for the range-topping W8 AMT DT (diesel) trim (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).