Yamaha AEROX 155 maxi-scooter reaches dealerships in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Oct 03, 2021, 02:31 pm

The Yamaha AEROX 155 maxi-style scooter, which was launched in India last month, has made its way to dealerships. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an aggressive design and is available with an all-LED lighting setup as well as an LCD instrument console with smartphone connectivity. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 155cc, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter has 14-inch wheels and a 26.5-liter storage compartment

Yamaha AEROX 155 has an indicator-mounted front apron, a single-piece seat with a 26.5-liter storage compartment, an upswept exhaust, and an external fuel filler cap. The scooter packs a full-LED lighting setup, an LCD instrument console with smartphone connectivity, and rides on 14-inch wheels. It is available in Racing Blue and Gray Vermillion colors as well as a Monster Energy MotoGP Edition variant.

Information

It is fueled by a 15hp, 155cc engine

Under the hood, the Yamaha AEROX 155 draws power from a BS6-compliant 155cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke engine paired to a CVT gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 14.8hp and a peak torque of 13.9Nm.

Safety

It gets twin rear shock absorbers

In terms of safety equipment, the Yamaha AEROX 155 is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with single-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the maxi-scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear section.

Information

How much does it cost?

The Yamaha AEROX 155 is priced at Rs. 1,29,000 for the Racing Blue and Gray Vermillion shades in India. The Monster Energy MotoGP Edition carries a price-tag of Rs. 1,30,500 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).