Volkswagen Taigun records over 12,200 bookings in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 24, 2021, 12:56 pm

Volkswagen had launched the Taigun SUV in India yesterday and the car is already seeing a decent demand in the country. The automaker has reportedly received over 12,200 bookings for the car. It is offered in Dynamic Line and Performance Line variants which are further divided into Comfortline, Highline, Topline, GT, and GT+ trims. The Taigun SUV comes with two BS6-compliant petrol engine choices.

Exteriors

It offers all-LED lighting and 17-inch alloy wheels

Volkswagen Taigun has a wheelbase of 2,651mm

The Volkswagen Taigun is based on the MQB-AO-IN platform and features a muscular body with a chrome grille, a blacked-out air dam, faux skid plates, LED headlights, and LED DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, wheel arch cladding, and 17-inch alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler and connected LED taillamps are available on the rear section.

Information

Two petrol engine options are offered

The Volkswagen Taigun is available with a 1.0-liter TSI motor that generates 114hp/178Nm and a 1.5-liter petrol mill that delivers 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors

Six airbags are provided for safety

Volkswagen Taigun packs six speakers

The Volkswagen Taigun offers a spacious cabin with adjustable seats, power windows, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and USB chargers on the front and rear. It also packs a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are six airbags, an engine immobilizer, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Volkswagen Taigun: Pricing

In India, the Volkswagen Taigun is priced starting at Rs. 10.5 lakh for the base-end Comfortline variant and goes up to Rs. 17.5 lakh for the top-spec GT+ model (both prices, ex-showroom).