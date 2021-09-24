2021 Volkswagen Taigun GT manual review: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Twitter Last updated on Sep 24, 2021, 12:15 pm

The 2021 Volkswagen Taigun GT starts at Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom)

The much awaited Volkswagen Taigun SUV has been launched in India and its 'GT' range is a big draw for enthusiasts with its powerful 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine. However, Volkswagen is also keen to make the Taigun GT a lot more accessible with the aggressively priced manual version. So, should enthusiasts consider this variant over the DSG automatic version? Here's our review.

Exteriors

The GT manual version comes with smaller alloy wheels

The Volkswagen Taigun has quite an appealing design, being understated and sporty at the same time. Up front, the massive chrome grille grabs your attention the most along with the pronounced character line at the side. The continuous LED taillamps at the rear are quite attractive too. That said, the GT manual version comes with simpler halogen headlamps and smaller 16-inch alloy wheels.

Interiors

Colored accents liven up the cabin ambience

The interiors come across as solidly built and premium looking with high quality materials being used. Our test car also had colored inserts which did increase the cabin ambience to a certain degree. The design of the dashboard is quite functional and devoid of any clutter. The Taigun has the longest wheelbase in its class and the space on offer is satisfactory.

Features

From automatic climate control to a rear-view camera

The GT manual comes with basic analog dials along with less equipment over the DSG automatic which means no sunroof or even a push-button start/stop feature. That said, it does get the 10.0-inch touchscreen, automatic climate control with touch based controls, a rear-view camera and Type-C ports. In terms of safety, you get Electronic Stability Control (ESC), ABS with EBD, and two airbags.

Performance

The manual gearbox has a precise shift quality

The biggest highlight of the Taigun GT is its 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine which produces 150hp/250Nm. The mill has a strong power delivery while being tractable in nature. The 6-speed manual gearbox has a precise shift quality and frequent downshifts are not needed thanks to the immense torque on offer. The manual version is more efficient too at 18.47km/l.

Our verdict

Is it worth your money?

The Volkswagen Taigun GT manual is priced at Rs. 15 lakh and that makes it much more affordable over the DSG version which costs Rs. 17.5 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). While the equipment list may not impress all, the Taigun GT manual seems better value from an enthusiast's perspective since its 6-speed manual gearbox enhances the driving experience and makes it a driver's choice.