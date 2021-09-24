2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto hatchback spied testing in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 24, 2021, 12:30 am

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto previewed in a spy shot

Maruti Suzuki will launch the next-generation version of its Alto hatchback in India in the first half of next year. Now, a heavily camouflaged test mule of the upcoming car has been spied. The picture suggests that its silhouette will be identical to the current model. It should have a feature-loaded cabin and might run on a 0.8-liter petrol engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have a sculpted hood and 12-inch wheels

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto is likely to have a sculpted bonnet, a minimalist black grille, a large air dam with triangular vents, and swept-back adjustable headlights. It should be flanked by body-colored B-pillars, ORVMs, and 12-inch wheels. Vertically positioned taillights will grace the rear end of the vehicle. Dimensions-wise, it should have a wheelbase of 2,360mm and a ground clearance of 160mm.

Information

It will be fueled by a 0.8-liter petrol engine

The Maruti Suzuki Alto will reportedly run on a BS6-compliant 0.8-liter petrol engine available in two tunes: 47.34hp/69Nm and 40.43hp/60Nm. The mill should be linked to a 5-speed manual or an AMT option. A more powerful 1.0-liter petrol mill might also be available.

Interiors

It will get five seats and two airbags

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Alto will have a 5-seater cabin, featuring fabric upholstery, a power steering wheel, auto climate control, key-less entry, and front power windows. It should house a MID and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by two airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors.

Information

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto: Pricing and rivals

In India, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto is expected to sport a starting price-figure of around Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will take on rivals such as Datsun redi-GO and Renault KWID.