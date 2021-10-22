This is how 2022 Hyundai CRETA will look like

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 22, 2021, 12:13 am

2022 Hyundai CRETA officially teased; design revealed

Hyundai is expected to reveal the facelifted CRETA SUV at the Indonesia Auto Show in November this year. In the latest development, Hyundai Indonesia has shared sketches of the car, revealing its design. The teasers suggest that it will get a TUCSON-inspired front fascia and a few cosmetic changes. An updated cabin and three engine options are expected to be available. Here's more.

Exteriors

It will sport a 'parametric jewel' grille

2022 Hyundai CRETA will have indicator-mounted ORVMs

The 2022 Hyundai CRETA will be based on the company's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language. It will have a 'parametric jewel' grille with integrated LED headlamps, a redesigned front bumper, a muscular bonnet, a narrow air dam, roof rails, and updated alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler, a faux skid plate, and boomerang-shaped split LED taillights will be available on the rear section.

Information

In India, the car will retain its engine options

The 2022 Hyundai CRETA will be available with a 1.5-liter petrol motor that makes 115hp/144Nm, a 1.5-liter diesel mill generating 115hp/250Nm, and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit that produces 140hp/242Nm. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter automatic, and a 7-speed DCT.

Interiors

It will have ventilated front seats and ADAS

The facelifted Hyundai CRETA will offer a spacious cabin, likely with ventilated front seats, auto-dimming IRVMs, ambient lighting, leather upholstery, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It might also pack a 7.0-inch instrument console, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display with latest connectivity options. For safety, the vehicle could provide ADAS along with multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information

2022 Hyundai CRETA: Expected pricing and rivals

The 2022 Hyundai CRETA is expected to carry a slight premium over the current-generation model, which starts at Rs. 10.16 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will go against the Kia Seltos, SKODA KUSHAQ, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor.