India-bound 2022 Kawasaki ZX-6R launched at $10,499

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 21, 2021, 07:56 pm

2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R goes official

Kawasaki has launched the 2022 iteration of its ZX-6R supersport motorcycle in the international markets. It costs $10,499 (roughly Rs. 7.86 lakh) and comes in new color options, namely, Metallic Matte Graphensteel Gray with Metallic Diablo Black and Metallic Matte Twilight Blue with Metallic Diablo Black. The bike runs on a 636cc engine, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design

It gets '6R' graphics and a transparent windscreen

Ninja ZX-6R Metallic Matte Graphensteel Gray-Diablo Black Ninja ZX-6R Metallic Matte Twilight Blue-Diablo Black

The updated Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R sits on an aluminium perimeter frame and features a semi-faired built with a muscular fuel tank, a split-style stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and '6R' badging on the fairing. It also has a transparent windscreen, a semi-digital instrument console, a full-LED lighting setup, and rides on 17-inch wheels. The two-wheeler is available in two dual-tone color options.

Information

Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox

The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is powered by a 636cc, in-line, 4-cylinder engine that makes 128.2hp of power at 13,500rpm and 70.8Nm of peak torque at 11,000rpm. The mill comes linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Dual-channel ABS is offered for safety

For safety, the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and Kawasaki traction control. The suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with fully-adjustable spring preload on the rear end.

Information

2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is priced at $10,499 (roughly Rs. 7.86 lakh). It is likely to be launched in India early next year.