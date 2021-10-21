BMW India introduces 5 Series 530i M Sport Carbon Edition

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 21, 2021, 06:41 pm

BMW has launched a new Carbon Edition variant of its 5 Series 530i M Sport sedan in the Indian market. It is priced at Rs. 66.3 lakh and is a locally-assembled version of the mid-sized four-wheeler. The Carbon Edition model offers cosmetic changes both inside and out, and is powered by the same 2.0-liter twin-turbo engine available with the standard model. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The alloy wheels get a jet black paint scheme

The BMW 5 Series 530i M Sport Carbon Edition features an imposing design with an Alpine White paintwork and carbon fiber elements on the vertical kidney grille, indicator-mounted ORVMs, as well as the rear spoiler. It has a sloping roofline, a long bonnet, swept-back LED headlamps, jet black 18-inch alloy wheels, a shark fin antenna, and wrap-around LED taillights.

Information

A 248hp engine fuels the vehicle

The BMW 5 Series 530i M Sport Carbon Edition draws power from a 2.0-liter twin-turbo petrol mill that produces 248hp of power and 350Nm of peak torque. The motor comes linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

Inside, there is a Cognac Black cabin

The BMW 5 Series 530i M Sport Carbon Edition offers a premium cabin with a Cognac Black finish, electrically powered seats, multi-zone climate control, a sunroof, and key-less entry. It also packs a 16-speaker sound system and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are seven airbags, cruise control, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information

BMW 5 Series 530i M Sport Carbon Edition: Pricing

The BMW 5 Series 530i M Sport Carbon Edition carries a price-tag of Rs. 66.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The company is also offering flexible ownership solutions, including an all-inclusive monthly installment of Rs. 89,999 and assured buyback after four years.