Royal Enfield's upcoming 650cc cruiser will be called Super Meteor

Royal Enfield Super Meteor to debut at 2021 EICMA show

Royal Enfield is working on a new 650cc cruiser bike which will be the company's most premium and expensive model in India. As per BikeDekho, the two-wheeler will be called Super Meteor and it will debut at the 2021 EICMA Show in Italy from November 23-28. It is expected to come with a neo-retro look and pack a 648cc parallel-twin engine. Here's our roundup.

Design

It will sport a Bluetooth-enabled instrument console

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor will feature a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rear-swept handlebar, a split-style seat, twin exhausts, and rear-set footpegs. It will house a rounded headlight as well as taillight and a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The bike will ride on alloy wheels, wrapped in tubeless tires.

Information

A 47hp engine will fuel the two-wheeler

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor will be powered by a 648cc, parallel-twin, air- and oil-cooled motor that will make 47hp of maximum power and 52Nm of peak torque. The mill will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Dual-channel ABS will be offered for better handling

For the rider's safety, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling while applying the brakes. The suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and twin-sided springs on the rear end.

Information

Royal Enfield Super Meteor: Expected launch

The pricing information of the upcoming Royal Enfield Super Meteor is currently unknown. It is rumored to debut next month in Italy while the India launch will happen early next year.