Ahead of launch, Hero Xpulse 200 4V officially teased

Oct 02, 2021

Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to launch a new 4V version of its Xpulse 200 adventure bike. In the latest development, the automaker has shared a teaser video of the motorcycle, suggesting that it will debut soon. The 4V model will come with a new paint scheme and a 4-valve system while the rest of the features will remain unchanged. Here's our roundup.

Take a look at the teaser

Design

There will be an LED headlight and taillight

The Hero Xpulse 200 4V will sit on a tubular diamond frame and feature a blue and white front fender, a sloping fuel tank with a "4-valve" sticker, a single-piece seat, and a raised windscreen. It will also sport an LED headlight, an LED taillight, a Bluetooth-enabled instrument console, and will ride on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels.

Information

A 199.6cc engine will fuel the bike

The Hero Xpulse 200 4V will draw power from the same 199.6cc motor that is available in the standard Xpulse 200. It currently generates 17.8hp of power and 16.45Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety

Disc brakes on both the wheels will ensure safety

For the rider's safety, the Hero Xpulse 200 4V will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. The suspension duties on the vehicle will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front end and a rider-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear side.

Information

How much will it cost?

The official pricing details of Hero Xpulse 200 4V will be announced at the time of its launch, which will happen soon. Considering the upgrades, it is expected to carry a small premium over the standard model which costs Rs. 1.21 lakh (ex-showroom).