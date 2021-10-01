Ducati Multistrada V2, with a 111.5hp engine, goes official

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Oct 01, 2021, 04:28 pm

Ducati Multistrada V2 adventure bike announced

Ducati has introduced its latest adventure sports bike, the Multistrada V2, in the international market. It is offered in Standard and S variants. The motorcycle comes with an aggressive design and a host of electronic riding aids including Vehicle Hold Control and Ducati Traction Control. It gets a 937cc Testastretta motor, which comes linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

It sports a 5.0-inch TFT dashboard

The Ducati Multistrada V2 sits on a tubular steel trellis frame and features a semi-faired design with a muscular fuel tank, a split-style seat, an upswept exhaust, a split headlamp cluster, a prominent beak, and a raised windscreen. It also houses a 5.0-inch TFT instrument console, an LED headlight with Ducati Cornering Lights function, and rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels.

Information

A 111.5hp engine fuels the bike

The Ducati Multistrada V2 is powered by a 937cc Testastretta, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 111.5hp of power and 98Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Cornering ABS is offered for the rider's safety

The Ducati Multistrada V2 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, vehicle hold control, traction control, and cruise control. It offers four riding modes: Sport, Touring, Urban, and Enduro. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a fully-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Ducati Multistrada V2: Pricing and availability

The pricing information of the Ducati Multistrada V2 is yet to be revealed. However, we expect the company to disclose all the details around November this year when the bike goes on sale in select markets.