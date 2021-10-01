Tata Punch's bookings to commence in India from October 4

Deliveries of Tata Punch will begin in November

Tata Motors is all set to unveil the Punch micro-SUV in India on October 4. In the latest development, the company has confirmed that bookings for the car will commence on the same day. While the official launch date is yet to be confirmed, reports suggest that the deliveries of the Punch will begin by Diwali which is on November 4. Here's more.

Exteriors

It sports 16-inch designer wheels

Tata Punch is based on the ALFA architecture. It features a chrome-surrounded grille, a blacked-out wide air dam, sleek projector headlamps, and rain sensing wipers. On the sides, it is flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The car will be 3,840mm long and 1,822mm wide. It will be offered in three mono-tone and six dual-tone color schemes.

Information

An 86hp engine will fuel the car

The Tata Punch will likely pack a 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol motor that will produce 86hp of power and 113Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual and an AMT automatic gearbox.

Interiors

Inside, there will be a 7.0-inch touchscreen

The Tata Punch will offer a spacious cabin with automatic climate control, an engine start-stop button, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will also pack a 7.0-inch semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for iRA connected car technology, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. For safety, dual airbags, a parking camera, and ABS with EBD should be available.

Information

Tata Punch: Pricing and availability

In India, the Tata Punch is expected to be priced at around Rs. 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The unofficial bookings are currently underway at dealership level but the official order books will open soon after the unveiling on October 4.