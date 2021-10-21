MG Astor's first batch sold out; deliveries from November 1

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 21, 2021, 05:33 pm

First batch of MG Astor to be delivered from November 1

MG Motor had started accepting bookings for its Astor SUV in India earlier today and within a short span, the first batch of 5,000 cars has sold out. Deliveries of the models booked today will start from November 1 onwards. The company is currently taking orders for the second batch that will be delivered early next year. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car gets full-LED hawk-eye headlights

MG Astor has a wheelbase of 2,585mm

The MG Astor has a sharp-looking front fascia with a chrome surrounded 3D grille, a muscular bonnet, a black air dam, and hawk-eyed LED headlamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. A shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, and wrap-around taillamps are available at the rear.

Information

Two engine choices are available

The MG Astor is offered with a 1.5-liter petrol motor that makes 108.5hp/144Nm and a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol mill that produces 138.08hp/220Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, or a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

Six airbags and hill descent control ensure safety

The MG Astor offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with electrically-adjustable front leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, an air purifier, and an AI assistant. It also packs a 7.0-inch digital instrument console and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. For safety, there are six airbags, hill descent control, a 360-degree-view camera, traction control, and automatic emergency braking.

Information

MG Astor: Pricing and availability

MG Astor carries an introductory starting price-tag of Rs. 9.78 lakh and goes up to Rs. 17.38 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Bookings for the second batch are currently underway but buyers will have to pay revised prices that will be announced soon.