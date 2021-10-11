MG Astor launched in India at Rs. 9.78 lakh

Written by Mudit Dube Twitter Published on Oct 11, 2021, 12:38 pm

MG Astor is offered with two petrol engine options

MG Motor has launched its all-new Astor SUV in the Indian market. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 9.78 lakh and is offered in Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp trims. It has a sporty design, a feature-rich cabin, and boasts impressive technology including segment-first radar-based safety features as well as an AI-based personal assistant. Here's our roundup.

Design

It has a wheelbase of 2,585mm

MG Astor has an attractive front fascia with a 3D hexagonal grille, a muscular bonnet, and sleek LED headlamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The car has a wheelbase of 2,585mm and a length of 4,323mm. It is offered in Spiced Orange, Aurora Silver, Glaze Red, Candy White, and Starry Black colors.

Interiors

Inside, there is a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment console

MG Astor has a 5-seater cabin with a dual-tone theme, plenty of aluminium accents across the dashboard, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, an air purifier, and an electronic steering wheel. It also packs a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology. The four-wheeler provides six airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking.

Engine

The Astor is available with two engine choices

MG Astor is available with a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol motor that makes 136hp of power and 220Nm of torque and a 1.5-liter petrol mill that generates 107hp of power and 144Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, or an 8-speed CVT gearbox. You can adjust the steering response by choosing from three modes: Normal, Urban, and Dynamic.

Information

MG Astor: Pricing and availability

In India, the MG Astor starts at Rs. 9.78 lakh for the base Style trim and goes up to Rs. 16.78 lakh for the top-of-the-line Sharp variant (both prices, ex-showroom). The bookings will commence from October 21 while deliveries will begin in November.