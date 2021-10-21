Tata Motors commences deliveries of Punch micro-SUV in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 21, 2021, 02:49 pm

Deliveries of Tata Punch begin in India

Tata Motors had launched the Punch micro-SUV in India earlier this week. Now, the automaker has started delivering the four-wheeler to customers. It starts at Rs. 5.5 lakh and is offered in Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative trims. The Punch comes with a muscular stance, a well-equipped cabin, and a 1.2-liter petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It has a wheelbase of 2,445mm

Tata Punch has a rear window washer as well as defogger

The Tata Punch features a sculpted bonnet, a chrome surrounded grille, a large black air dam, a roof-mounted rear spoiler, a split headlamp setup, and wrap-around LED taillamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the vehicle is 3,827mm long, 1,742mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,445mm.

Information

It delivers a fuel efficiency of 18.97km/l

The Tata Punch is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol motor that makes 84.48hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. The maximum fuel efficiency is rated at 18.97km/liter.

Interiors

The infotainment system supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

The Tata Punch offers a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, automatic climate control, rear parking sensors, and key-less entry. It also packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Dual airbags, a rear-view camera, 'Follow Me Home' headlamps, and ABS with EBD are provided for safety.

Information

Tata Punch: Pricing

Tata Punch carries a price-tag of Rs. 5.5 lakh for the base Pure model and goes up to Rs. 9.39 lakh for the Creative automatic variant with IRA pack (both prices, ex-showroom).