Tata Punch AMT review: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Twitter Published on Oct 21, 2021, 12:18 pm

Tata Punch AMT starts at Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Recently, we tested the Tata Punch equipped with the manual gearbox and were impressed with its off-road capabilities, design as well as features. That said, Tata Motors is also offering an AMT version of the Punch as an option for those who want the convenience of an automatic gearbox. But should you consider this variant over the manual version? Here's our review.

Exteriors

The car has an attractive design with good road presence

In terms of design, the Tata Punch is clearly an attractive subcompact SUV with a good amount of road presence. Up front, the Harrier-like split headlamp-DRL treatment grabs your attention while the healthy amount of cladding, roof rails, and 16-inch alloy wheels enhance its overall styling. That said, visually there is nothing to distinguish the AMT from the manual version.

Interiors

The dashboard has a unique white insert with tri-arrow pattern

Inside, the Punch's part-digital instrument cluster and the 3-spoke steering wheel are sourced from the Altroz but the dashboard gets a unique white insert with tri-arrow pattern on it. The quality on offer is decent and matches class standards. In terms of space, the Punch easily beats similar sized hatchbacks with a surprisingly large cabin and class-leading width on offer.

Features

From automatic climate control to a height-adjustable driver's seat

The Punch AMT matches the equipment levels of the manual variant. It has a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with smartphone connectivity, a semi-digital 7.0-inch instrument cluster, and automatic climate control. You also get cruise control, a cooled glovebox and a height-adjustable driver's seat. Tata Motors offers connected car technology as part of an options pack available with the top-end Creative variant.

Performance

The performance on offer is satisfactory at city speeds

The Punch is available with a single 1.2-liter petrol motor that develops 86hp/113Nm. The performance is satisfactory at city speeds with decent amount of low-end torque on offer. The AMT gearbox does make driving less stressful and at low speeds, the shift quality is surprisingly smooth. On the highway, there is a noticeable lag between shifts though the tiptronic mode (manual) reduces that.

Ride quality

AMT version has a traction mode to cut wheel spin

The AMT version of the Tata Punch features a traction mode which enables it to cut wheel spin and increase grip on challenging surfaces. Hence, it removes the foibles of an AMT gearbox getting stuck on an incline or hilly terrain. The ride quality is also pliant while the body roll is well contained. Expect a real world fuel efficiency of 12-13km/l.

Our verdict

Is the Punch AMT worth your money?

The top-end Tata Punch Creative AMT model as tested here costs Rs. 9.39 lakh (ex-showroom), making it Rs. 60,000 more expensive than the equivalent manual version. We think it is well worth the extra money due to the sheer convenience that AMT offers and it nearly matches the manual variant in terms of fuel efficiency. Overall, the Punch AMT makes for a strong buy.