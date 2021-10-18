Tata Punch micro-SUV launched in India at Rs. 5.5 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 18, 2021, 12:10 pm

Tata Punch micro-SUV goes official in India

Tata Motors has launched its Punch micro-SUV in India at a starting price of Rs. 5.49 lakh. It is available in four trim levels: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. The car has a sporty design, a practical cabin with some new-age features, and boasts 5-star safety. It runs on a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, naturally aspirated, 3-cylinder Revotron petrol engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has 16-inch wheels and a split headlight setup

The Tata Punch is based on the ALFA platform and flaunts a sculpted bonnet, a chrome surrounded grille, a roof-mounted rear spoiler, a split headlight setup, and LED taillamps. On the sides, the micro-SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the car has a wheelbase of 2,445mm and is 3,827mm long.

Information

It runs on an 84hp, 1.2-liter engine

The Tata Punch is fueled by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter Revotron, 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 84.4hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The mill is paired to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle gets five seats and two airbags

The Tata Punch has a spacious cabin, featuring five seats, auto climate control, an engine start/stop button, a 3-spoke steering wheel, and a cooled glovebox. The passengers' safety is ensured by twin airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera. It also houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and iRA connected car technology.

Information

Tata Punch: Pricing

The manual transmission variants of Tata Punch start at Rs. 5.49 lakh and go up to Rs. 8.49 lakh. The automatic models fall in the price-bracket of Rs. 6.99-9.09 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Three customization packs, namely, Rhythm, Accomplished and Creative are also available.