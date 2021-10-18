New-generation Toyota Avanza revealed in leaked images

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 18, 2021, 11:29 am

New-generation Toyota Avanza previewed in leaked images

Japanese automaker Toyota is likely to launch its next-generation Avanza MPV in Indonesia soon. It should also make its way to India. In the latest development, images of the car have leaked, revealing key details. The pictures suggest that it will flaunt a refreshed look and pack in some new features. Two engine choices might be offered. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have 17-inch wheels and a full-width taillight

Toyota Avanza will have a boxy look, featuring a sculpted hood, a large trapezoidal grille, triangular fog lamp housings, and narrow LED headlamps. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, chromed window lines, and 17-inch wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a full-width LED taillight, a boot-integrated spoiler, and a refreshed bumper with fake vents will be available on the rear.

Information

It will be available with a choice of two engines

The new-generation Toyota Avanza should run on a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 96.6hp/140Nm or a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated mill that generates 86.8hp/113Nm. Transmission duties might be handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. A hybrid powertrain might also be available in select markets.

Interiors

The MPV will get a 'floating' touchscreen infotainment console

The upcoming Toyota Avanza will have a spacious dual-tone cabin with trapezoidal AC vents, silver accents on the dashboard and center console, push-button start, USB charging ports, and a multifunctional 3-spoke steering wheel. It will house a digital instrument cluster and a 'floating' touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags and ADAS will ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Toyota Avanza: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the upcoming Toyota Avanza in Indonesia will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium over the current model which starts at IDR 187,600,000 (around Rs. 10 lakh).