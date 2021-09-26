Aston Martin DBX (facelift) previewed in spy shots; design revealed

This is how Aston Martin DBX (facelift) will look like

British automaker Aston Martin is likely to unveil the facelifted version of its DBX SUV early next year. Now, a test mule of the car with minimal camouflage has been spied testing on the roads, revealing important design details. The images suggest that it will have a revised front bumper, repositioned LED DRLs, and twin exhaust tips. Here are more details.

The car will have eye-shaped headlights and alloy wheels

The Aston Martin DBX (facelift) will have a sculpted bonnet with vents, a large grille, eye-shaped LED headlights with DRLs, and a wide air vent. It will be flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer multi-spoke alloy wheels. A full-width LED taillight and dual circular exhaust tips will be available on the rear end. Dimensions-wise, the car will have a wheelbase of 3,060mm.

It might run on a 550hp, 4.0-liter engine

The Aston Martin DBX (facelift) is likely to run on a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine that makes 549.5hp of power at 6,500rpm and 700Nm of torque at 2,200-5,000rpm. Transmission duties should be handled by a 9-speed automatic gearbox. A V12 engine might also be available.

The SUV should get heated seats and a rear-view camera

The Aston Martin DBX (facelift) is likely to get a luxurious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, parking sensors, key-less entry, heated seats, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It might pack a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Aston Martin DBX (facelift): Pricing and availability

Aston Martin will reveal the availability and pricing details of the facelifted DBX SUV at the time of its launch. However, in India, it should carry a premium over the current-generation model priced at Rs. 3.8 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi).